Larry Balcom
May 20 1943 - July 2 2019
Larry Balcom passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on July 2, 2019. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota but spent the majority of his life in the Willamette Valley. Larry was an entrepreneur with multiple business ventures throughout his life. Larry was an amazingly kind person, quick to offer a ride to a hitchhiker and assistance to anyone who needed it. He also had an ability to see the possibilities of the people he met often before they could see it for themselves. Larry had a unique gift which allowed him to see the value in things that many others would consider to be junk. Larry loved driving, family, traveling and music, often sharing his adventures with friends and family alike. Today he may just be driving a cloud in Heaven and hopefully they have rumble strips.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dorothy Balcom and his sister, Gail Duffy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frances, his daughters, Susan and Annamarie, son in law, Leo, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, four sisters and a large extended family.
All are welcome to join in a celebration of Larry's life, August 17th, 2019 from 11am to 3pm at the Coburg Community Grange 32663 E Mill St, Eugene OR 97408
In keeping with Larry's kind and giving heart lunch will be provided. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated although just sharing your stories with those who have been touched by Larry's life is the best comfort you could give.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2019