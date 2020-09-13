1/1
Larry Engels
1938 - 2020
Larry Engels
05/18/1938 - 09/09/2020
Larry O. Engels of Eugene died on September 9, 2020 of complications related to Covid-19. He was a tinker, artist, musician, magician, and Renaissance man of unique personality and perspectives that earned the love and respect of whomever was lucky enough to interact with him. He will be missed by everyone whose lives he encountered but especially his wife and family.
Larry was born May 18th, 1938 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Willard and Helen Engels. He graduated from Walton High School outside Lincoln, Nebraska in 1956 and ended up joining the US Navy in 1957. During the years he served, Larry explored the United States on his customized motorcycle, taught himself how to play bluegrass on a banjo and became an accomplished bluegrass musician. He saved his money and in the late 60;s was able to attend the prestigious 'Art Center College of Design' in Pasadena, California where he learned industrial and graphic design. He finished at Art Center with a certificate of completion and worked a few years as an artist and designer until everything changed in his life... In 1969 he met the love of his life, Joyce, and took responsibility for a family with 2 teens and 2 small children. In 1977 he and Joyce moved the family up to Eugene and they set roots at a small farm. Larry spent most of that time working as a Contractor, artist, and an Adult Educator at LCC (people in Eugene remember his VW Bus labeled with, "Dr. Fix All" driving around town). On February 8th, 1979 Larry finally married Joyce.
Larry was a noted member of many local art associations, taught adult education art and home repair classes at LCC, and continued to design and draw everything that came to his mind (and that was a lot!). He is survived by his wife Joyce, 3 of his surviving children, 8 grandchildren, and 4 1/2 great-grandchildren. No specific service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers for the family, please donate to either 'Bring Recycling' or Alzheimer's Association of Eugene (two of Larry's favorite places other than Jerry's).
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 13 to Sep. 19, 2020.
