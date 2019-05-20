|
Larry Frank Dupray, 78, passed away April 29, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon. Larry was born April 19, 1941 to parents Frank and Evelyn (Finch) Dupray in Lakeview, Oregon.
Larry joined the Marines in 1959 and was later honorably discharged in 1967 after being deployed to Vietnam. Larry was a single dad to his daughter Lori-Anne and supported his family by working for the forest service nearly his entire life. He believed in the equality of all humans and was a member of the Baha'i for many years. He was also a lover of dance and started the "Wolf Pack"; a square-dancing club.
Larry is survived by his daughter Lori-Anne and two grandsons; Cody Campbell and Harley Sharp and his beloved Dakota. A celebration of life will be held August 17, 2019 at Island Park's South Shelter from 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
