Larry Hescock
9-9-1935 - 2-26-2020
Larry W. Hescock, 84, passed away Feb. 26, 2020 in Eugene. Preceded in death by parents, brother Tom & sister in law Pat, sister Verneda, son in law Dan, and his beloved dogs. Survived by his sister Sharon. Also survived by children Karen Reade, Kyle (Lisa) Hescock, Connie (Jon) Spencer, Cathie (Brian) Miles, their mother Gayle, as well as 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Larry was born September 9, 1935, in Enterprise near Wallowa, OR. He was an Air Force Veteran who served in Germany and member of their championship football team. Settled in Eugene, eventually opened Larry's Electric. A life long Duck fan, he was proud to have been on the crew that installed the lights at Autzen Stadium. As a member of the Eugene Jaycees, Larry volunteered for the Miss Eugene Pageant, Eugene Rodeo and Dexter Hydroplane and Speed Boat races. Larry was an avid athlete and outdoorsman his whole life; enjoyed fishing, snow and water skiing, coached little league, and raised Arabian horses. Larry traveled and tailgated (Go Ducks!) in his motor home and golfed with his son in his later years.
The family would like to thank the folks at Bristol Hospice and Kyle & Lisa who cared for him in his final years.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 14th from 1-4 pm
St. Paul Parrish Hall
1201 Satre Street
Eugene, OR 97401
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020