Larry Huberd


1940 - 2020
Larry Huberd Obituary
Larry Huberd
8/23/1940 - 1/7/2020
Larry R. Huberd passed away on January 7th, 2020. Larry was born in Eugene, Oregon on August 23, 1940 to Robert & Edith Huberd. He Married Irene L Mullenix on January 11, 1959 in Bridgeville, California. Irene preceded him in death in 2014.
Larry retired from Weyerhaeuser after 45 years of Service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved golf. He frequently walked the hill at 69th street in Thurston for exercise, and loved watching sports, always rooting for the Ducks. He is survived by his 4 children: Valerie Krasneski, Monty Huberd, Rick Huberd and Tim Huberd. Three Grandchildren: Jason Krasneski, Kristen Willis, and Justin Huberd. A Sister Estelle Ingram-Gamble, Two Brothers Don Huberd, and Ron Huberd. A private celebration of life is planned in his honor. Donations can be made to the
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
