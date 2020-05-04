|
|
Larry Lee
02/10/1947 - 05/02/2020
On May 2, 2020, Larry Ralph Lee lost his 19 month battle with glioblastoma. Larry was born on February 10, 1947 in Salem, OR and made Eugene his lifelong home. As a child he enjoyed fishing with his family at Paulina Lake and visiting his grandparent's farm in Elmira. He attended North Eugene High School where he met the love of his life, Laurel Crume. They would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary next month. Larry graduated from the University of Oregon and was a diehard Duck fan, traveling to many of their games.
A railroad man for life, his career took him from Southern Pacific to Union Pacific where he met so many wonderful friends who were with him to the end. Larry also had several business ventures including Freight Yard Pizza Parlor and G.Willicker's. While holding down all of these jobs he also coached his children's sporting teams and was one of their biggest fans in activities, athletics and academics. Not one of his 3 children played a game without Larry doing his seal call from the bleachers. Throughout his entire life, Larry was a role model for his kids. He taught them how to be better people, loving spouses, and remarkable parents to his grandchildren.
Larry retired in 2005 and began a new chapter in his life of full time grandparent, spending countless hours with his 7 grandchildren, and traveling. He and Laurel traveled across the country from Baltimore to Albuquerque almost monthly to visit grandchildren. Larry and Laurel also enjoyed international travel, including an African Safari for their 50th wedding anniversary, traveling through Kenya and Tanzania.
Our community lost an amazing soul, father, and husband. Everyone who knew him knew an encounter with Larry would leave you smiling all day. He brightened every room with his smile, laughter, and energetic storytelling. He was someone who made every day better, someone you went out of your way to say hello to, because you knew that contact would make your day better.
Larry fought his diagnosis to the end but never once lost his spirit. When greeted at his numerous medical appointments by staff asking how his day was going he always responded, "I can't complain" with a smile on his face.
Larry is survived by his wife, Laurel, his 3 children Scott (Kelly), Becky (Doug) and Kevin (Mona), his 7 grandchildren (Eleanor, Ethan, Ginni, Alex, Liv, Julia and Erik Allen), his nephew Patrick who was like another son to him, and his brother Steve.
As Larry was anything but socially distant, plans for a celebration of life are on hold until the world is back to normal. In the meantime, please raise a glass to Larry and remember a truly remarkable, one of a kind man.
Consider a donation to Food for Lane County, in Larry's name.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 4 to May 10, 2020