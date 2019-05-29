|
|
On May 20, 2019, Our Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Dear Friend, Larry Lee Davis passed away at the age of 77 in Thailand. He was born on July 17, 1941, in Oregon, to Geneva Holmes.
Larry Lee Davis
July 17, 1941 -
May 20, 2019
He attended Taff High School in Lincoln City, OR. He served in the US Navy as an Aviation Mechanic with time spent in Alaska.
In 1961, he married his first wife Hazel Jane Davis in CA. They divorced in 2004.
His career path consisted of attending Carpenter Apprentice School LLC and working for Paul & Backer as a carpenter in Eugene, OR; owner/operator of Springfield Mufflers in Springfield, OR; and he owned a Midas franchise on 7th Ave, Eugene, OR, opening a second Midas in Corvallis, OR. He made his mark in the muffler industry because of his top notch attention to details and quality work on vintage Hot Rod cars around town.
After selling his franchise in 1983, he decided to own/operate a dump truck for about 5 years. In 1989 he established another muffler shop/second-hand store in Glenwood, OR, now called Goofy's Muffler Brakes & More, where his slogan was "There's nothing goofy about Goofy's"
In 2005, he moved to Thailand, married Aramsri "Eddy" Srichompoo Davis and settled into retirement while spending time on the patio at the Santiburi Country Club in Chiang Rai, Thailand.
He loved hanging out at Goofy's and spending the day with friends that would stop by. His passion was old cars, restoring them and sharing them at Show-n-Shines, spending time at the coast riding quads, and traveling from state to state in his RV.
He is survived by his wife Aramsri "Eddy" Srichompoo Davis, Thailand; his brother George Davis, OR; his first wife Hazel Jane Davis, OR; his son Terry Davis, OR; his daughter Dawn Roach, OR; and 1 grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his Mother Geneva Holmes, his Stepfather Mervin Holmes and his half-brother Randy Holmes
His funeral was held in Thailand on May 26, 2019. There will be no service held for him in the US.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 29, 2019