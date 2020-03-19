|
Larry Libby
09/24/1938 - 03/02/2020
Larry Dale Libby Passed away March 2, 2020 peacefully in comfort care at Riverbend at the age of 82. He was born September 24th, 1938 in Cottage Grove, Oregon to Norval and Pearle Libby. Larry graduated from Springfield High School. Joined the Airforce, worked for Agripac(Chiquita) retired when the plant closed. Married Flossie Pyatt May 23rd, 1981. He was preceded in death by his parents Norval and Pearle Libby, siter Kaye Libby. Larry is survived by his wife Flossie of 38 years. His brother Scott Larry Libby of Portland and step children Rick Pyatt of Nevada and Tim and wife Shelley Pyatt of Cornelius, Oregon. Granddaugher Heather and husband Jared Campbell of Eugene, Oregon, Krystal Pyatt of Reno, Nevada, grandson Logan Pyatt of Cornelius, Oregon. Five great grandchildren, Tyler, Mackenzie, Aubrey, Hailey and Madison Campbell all of Eugene, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020