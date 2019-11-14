|
Larry R. Brown
8/24/1945 - 10/18/2019
On October 18th, 2019 our beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, Brother and Uncle, Larry Ray Brown Sr. peacefully passed away from cancer at his home surrounded by his family. Larry was born on August 24, 1945 to Beauford "Boots" and Elaine Brown in Newport, WA. He was the oldest of five children. On October 30, 1964 he married the love of his life, Dianna Lynn Putnam in Sandpoint, ID. In 1965 they welcomed their first of four children to the family, Larry "Todd" Ray Brown Jr. In 1968 Brian Lane Brown was born followed by Kevin James Brown in 1970. In 1978 they were surprised by Kellenia "Kellie" Michelle Brown. After the older two children were born, they moved to Eugene, OR. in 1969 where Larry became employed at Bi-Mart. He had many titles and nicknames in his 41 years of employment. Everyone loved and respected him and was known for his incredible work ethic, sense of humor and his light heartedness. His titles included, Assistant Manager at three locations and Maintenance Dep. Supervisor. Larry traveled and helped Bi-Mart open at least 30 new stores. He was the go-to-guy until his retirement in 2010. He really enjoyed his job and pranking his coworkers over the years. He also loved wood working at home, you could always find him in the garage making something new - often out of something old. Larry enjoyed driving from an early age, the outdoors and gardening. He loved his family greatly and spending time with his grandkids. In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his brother, Terry and his sisters; Janey, Karen and Donna. His children; Todd and his partner Krissi, Brian and daughter in law Jill, Kevin, Kellie and son in law Scott Barckley. Four grandchildren; Kilee, Bryton, Baily and Blayke. Three step grandchildren; Alishia, Ashlee and Jaron. Two great grandchildren, Raylee and Ryker. Larry was truly a kind, hardworking, good man with a smile often seen in his eyes and his memory will live on in the memories and actions of those that loved him. In lieu of flowers or donations, Larry's family encourages you to give a hand or help out a family member, friend, neighbor or colleague in need.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019