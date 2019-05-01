Home

Larry Vandercar

Larry Vandercar Obituary


Larry Vandercar
1936 - 2019

Larry passed away on April 25, 2019 at his home in Eugene.

Larry was born in Saratoga Springs New York. He met and married is wife Sally in Glens Falls New York. They started their family in Alabama where they had 3 children. Larry's profession brought him to Oregon where he eventually retired from James River Corp. in 1996.

Larry loved hunting and fishing in the beautiful Pacific Northwest and was also an avid Oregon Ducks fan.

He is survived by his wife Sally, sons Brian and Richard, daughter Kelly, grandchildren Brendan, Hannah, Zackary, Charlotte, Nate & Taylor and 5 great grandchildren all of whom he loved deeply. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 5th, 2019 at a private residence. Donations can be made to the .

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 1, 2019
