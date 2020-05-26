|
Laura Jeanne Harward
April 19, 1979 - May 19, 2020
Laura Jeanne Harward of Eugene started her life at the Cottage Grove birth home on April 19, 1979. She ended her fight with cancer the morning of May 19, 2020.
Shortly after Laura was born it became obvious that she had a tendency to forget and lose things. Her coats, shoes, gloves, and various other types of clothing would get left behind. She also had the ability to lose herself. She got lost so many times that she quickly became an expert in turning herself in to the nearest authority so that her parents could be notified. She did so without fear and with the sure knowledge that her family would be close behind.
Preschool testing however, showed that while she may have been scattered at times she appeared to have a high genius IQ. This blessing became increasingly obvious as she traveled through life.
Her intelligence along with a highly charismatic personality attracted others to her and allowed her to have many recognitions and accomplishments. The most outstanding accomplishment of her life though was as a wife and mother. 2020 was to be her 20th wedding anniversary and the year her oldest son graduated from Sheldon on his way to college. She left behind a loving husband, Kaly Harward and five great children, Brad, 17; Carl, 15; Alice, 12; Hawk, 9; and Juliya, 8.
In her senior year of high school she was the Sheldon student body president and started on the school's water polo team all four years. At Cal Young Middle School she was voted the school's outstanding young woman. She won so many awards at her 8th grade graduation that the school changed the rules about scholastic awards so that one person could not monopolize so many honors. At Coburg Elementary she was her classes wrestling champion until fifth grade when the boys and girls competed separately. But perhaps the award that best described Laura was when in preschool she won a ribbon for being the funniest child in class.
As a youngster Laura lived in the Coburg Hills going to Coburg Elementary School. After she attended middle school her family moved into Eugene City Limits during which time she attended Sheldon HS and attended BYU in Provo, Utah where she received a BS degree in Psychology. After graduation she married and moved back to Eugene always living in the Sheldon district. At the same time she was a member of the Eugene Second Ward (name later changed to the Santa Clara 6th ward) of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for over 40 years. As a youth she served in the leadership of every Young Woman Class and as an adult she served as Primary President and in many other callings. She was always willing to give every assignment and responsibility her best effort.
As a youth she was outstanding in each school that she attended and as a mother she was diligent in serving at the schools to help with her children's education. She helped coordinate Gilham's Battle of the Books program for over a decade. She served on many athletic committees at Sheldon while her sons competed. She was a classroom volunteer at both Gilham and Cal Young and volunteered at the school's library. Laura's biggest love in life was her children who she would go to any length to support, watch, and cheer.
Laura not only left behind a large immediate family but also many others in her extended family whose lives she blessed. In addition to her husband and children, Laura is survived by her parents, Chuck and Tish Shepard, of Eugene. Four sisters: Natasha (Matthew) McFarland of Bend, Abby (Joe) Edgar of Austin, TX, Emily (Josh) Alder of Eugene, Helen (Issac) of Eugene; and one brother, Austin also of Eugene. She is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews.
A graveside dedication for her family will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. A church funeral is planned for family and friends on June 27 if the government and the Coronavirus Restrictions allow.
In lieu of flowers please donate to https://www.oregoncancerfoundation.org/donate/ or Oregon Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 11004, Eugene, OR 97440. Note "Bras for the Cause" in memory of Laura Harward.
Forever missed.com/LauraHarward
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
