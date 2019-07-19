|
Laura June Erne
June 11, 1944 -
July 15, 2019
Laura June Erne, 75, of Eugene, passed away on July 15, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1944 in Richmond, California to Carl and Dovie Mae Craig. The family soon moved near Albuquerque, New Mexico where she was raised with her brothers Arvis, Elden, and Larry. On August 5, 1970 in Reno, Nevada she married Robert Keith Erne, with whom she stayed for the last 48 years. Laura was a welcoming and loving mother, not just to her own children, but to anyone who the family generously took in over the years. Her wit, laugh and warmth were unforgettable. Laura is survived by her husband Robert, their children, Jan, James, Lisa, Scot and Craig; her grandchildren Joshua, Allicia, Austin, Megan, Nathan, Alec and Abbey as well as her brother Larry. Viewing will be held at 1pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Musgrove Family Mortuary, 225 S. Danebo Ave, Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 19 to July 20, 2019