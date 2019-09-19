|
Laura Louise Begnaud
08/20/1951 - 09/11/2019
Laura lost her hard-fought battle with cancer at the age of 68.
Born in Sacramento, California to Nadine Moon and George Pitzer Jr., she graduated McClatchy High School in 1969. In 1973 she married her soul mate Bryan Begnaud in Sacramento. They lived for a short time in Los Alamos, NM before settling down in Eugene, Oregon over 40 years ago.
In 1979, they welcomed their only child a daughter Randi.
A stay at home mom, she was active in her daughter's sports and school. Laura had a love for traveling, animals, movies, Maui and most of all her husband and daughter.
She is survived by her younger brother Steve Pitzer, younger sister Kelly Pitzer, brother-in-law Marc Begnaud, Henri Begnaud, sister-in-law Kathy Thode as well as various nephews and nieces, and friends throughout the country. She is also survived by her husband of 46 years Bryan and her daughter Randi. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either the or the Democratic Party of Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019