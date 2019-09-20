Home

Laura Renee Olson


1955 - 2019
Laura Renee Olson Obituary
Laura Renee Olson
February 22, 1955 - September 17th, 2019
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Laura Olson, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 64. Laura was born on February 22, 1955 in Portland, Oregon to Dean and Doris Perkins.
Laura was married to Stephen Wisecarver and they had three children. A set of twins, Matthew and Keturah and a daughter, Kenya. She later married the love of her life Dennis Olson whom she was with for more than three decades until her death.
Laura loved the outdoors. She loved to camp and fish. She loved gardening and was wonderful with flowers, She was an excellent baker and cook and enjoyed baking for the holidays. Laura was such a warm, caring, and outgoing person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Laura was preceded in death by both her parents, Dean and Doris, her brothers Terry and Wayne and sister Yvonne. She is survived by her husband Dennis, her sisters Lana Smoot and Dorena Perkins Gillogley, her children, Kenya, Matthew (Sarah Wisecarver), Keturah (Kevin Schmaal), her nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
