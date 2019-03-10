Home

Lauren Paige Croll


Lauren Paige Croll Obituary
August 17, 1973 -
March 1, 2019

Lauren Paige Croll (Anderson) passed away peacefully from cancer on March 1 in her Portland home. Paige grew up in Eugene where she graduated from South Eugene High School in 1991. She started college at the University of Montana, then transferred to University of Oregon to earn a BFA in Photography.

Paige had a wonderful ability to problem solve and therefore was a valued employee at several companies most recently Nike where she worked in Procurement.

In addition to her outdoor adventures, especially hiking, backpacking, skiing and river rafting, Paige was an excellent cook, loved to travel, and enjoyed hearing music and discovering new artists. She was passionate about the arts, especially ceramics and printmaking.

Paige had a loving and giving nature, thus making her a valued friend to many. She not only loved people, but had a kind heart towards animals.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Croll; parents, Edie & Bruce Anderson of Eugene; sister, Blair Morris, and brother-in-law, Dean Morris, and their children, Ethan, Kaelan, and Joshua, all of Saratoga, CA.

Per Paige's wishes, there will be a celebration of her life later this summer. Details will follow, but this will be an outdoor picnic where we will share stories and pictures, laugh, and meet those whose lives were touched by Paige.

In lieu of flowers Paige wanted gifts to the Native Fish Society or Oregon Humane Society.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019
