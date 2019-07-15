|
Laurence Obie
May 31, 1934 - July 4, 2019
A Quiet Man Who Worked
Hard, Played Hard
and Loved Well
Laurence Roger Obie was born May 31, 1934 in Joplin, Montana, the youngest of six children born to Ed and Ann Obie, who had begun building their homestead in 1913. Their wheat ranch was located 30-miles from Joplin, on a dirt road due north. With great resourcefulness, Ed and Ann raised their children in a small 2-room home without plumbing or electricity. Yet, even during the country's Great Depression the family felt well-provided for, raising their own food and livestock.
Thinking about the long, cold winters way out on the Montana prairie, Laurence was once asked if he ever got bored. Puzzled, he replied, "Bored? I don't think that word was ever part of my vocabulary."
Upon Laurence's brother Norman's sudden death in 1944, Ed was forced to sell his homestead, during a time when our country at war left no available men for hire. Ed then bought a farm/ranch outside Bozeman, Montana, raising various farm crops and cattle. There Laurence rode his horse 5-miles round trip to Anderson School. Going on to Bozeman High School, Laurence experienced his first luxury of flushing toilets.
He has always been known as an exceptionally hard worker. Yes, Laurence worked hard, but he also played hard. During high school, he began competing in rodeos, attempting to stay 8-seconds upon twirling, snorting, bucking bulls and broncos. As a young adult, Laurence saved his money, earned his pilots' license and bought an airplane so he could travel weekends to all the rodeos held out west.
Moving to Great Falls, Montana, Laurence worked for his brother Gordon's outdoor sign business. There he met and married Carol (Renell) and began raising their family. In 1960 their young family, which now included daughters Sally Jo, Deb, and son Rick, moved to Denver, Colorado for a couple years before moving to Oregon in 1963. Laurence began operating the new Astoria Division of the Obie Outdoor Advertising business then based in Eugene.
The Obie family truly enjoyed their 7+ years in Astoria. Laurence served as a County Commissioner, as a member of multiple civic organizations, and supported his wife and children in all types of activities. Laurence also took up ocean fishing, crabbing and clamming. Through the years, he enjoyed taking his family on countless camping trips as well as many road trips, plane trips and ski trips.
Laurence moved his family to Eugene, Oregon in 1970. Initially he worked for Obie Outdoor, but later he built his own metal fabrication business Obie Construction with his son Rick. Together they have built hundreds of sign structures, primarily in Oregon, Washington and California, but also as far away as Times Square in New York City.
While in Eugene, Laurence continued as an avid fisherman. Grandpa Laurence taught his grandchildren to fish and was known to take 3 to 4 of them fishing at one time. Today we still marvel at this man's resolve to untangle multiple fishing lines over, and over, and over, and over again. He lived and loved to spend time with his family and he no doubt loved them with every fiber of his being, supporting them in every way he could.
Laurence enjoyed traveling the country and to Europe with Carol. Yet most of all, he seemed to love returning to his beloved Montana to visit friends and family. He built a small sign business there that he continued into his retirement. His wife Carol passed away in 2009.
During a trip to Bozeman in 2014, Laurence ran into a high school sweetheart, Ellen Wegley. Since then, the couple had truly enjoyed each other's companionship, relating through their common memories and friendships in Montana, taking cruises and traveling to Hawaii and Mexico.
In 2017 Laurence moved to Sheldon Oaks Retirement Community in Eugene and formed more cherished friendships with the wonderful residents there.
In every town where Laurence has lived there remains lifelong friendships. He was a kind, helpful and thoughtful man of great reputation. Many a business associate has commented on what a pleasure he was to work with. He always gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. His word was his bond. He loved his family unconditionally.
Taking care of his family, desiring that they, too, would build a good life, remained at the forefront of Laurence's heart to his final days. Yet, he was ready to go home. In recent months, he told everyone, "I had the best life." Laurence Obie passed away from natural causes on July 4, 2019. Surely this generous, hard-working, faithful-loving man was welcomed by our Savior's words, "Well done." With grateful hearts and many tears, we say goodbye for now to this remarkable man.
Laurence was preceded in death by his wife of 52-years, Carol Obie; his parents, Edwin and Ann Obie; his brothers Gordon, Norman and Willard Obie, his sisters Rose Groven and Gillette Ritter; his son-in-law Greg Johnson, and his daughter Sally Jo Obie. Laurence is survived by his children Deb Allen (Tom) and Rick Obie (Joan); by his grandchildren Levi Johnson (Katy), Kristin Berreth (Jason), Silas Johnson, David Obie (Kayla), Corey Rider (Alex), Katelyn Seivking (Brandon), Noah Allen (Kristie), Aaron Allen, and Ashley Barden (Daniel); and a growing number of beloved great grandchildren, as well as cherished nephews and nieces.
Laurence's body will be interned at Rest-Haven Cemetery in Eugene, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held August 4, 2019 at 3pm at Waypoint Community Church in Springfield, with a reception to follow at Rick and Joan Obie's: 2491 Suncrest Ave., Eugene.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Laurence Obie may be made to The Pete Moore Hospice House, 4010 County Farm Rd., Eugene, OR 97408. During the end of our days, every person should be able to receive the highest level of thoughtful consideration, respect and compassionate care received there by Laurence and his family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 15 to July 16, 2019