Laurie Hellwege
1960 - 2019
Laurie Ruth Hellwege who died in Eugene, OR July 14, 2019, at the age of 59, was born in Eugene, OR on June 17, 1960 to Paul and Elsie Hellwege. She graduated from North Eugene High School in 1978. Laurie spent the last 17 years working at a financial services company.
Laurie was an Avid Duck Football, Basketball & Softball fan; in fact you rarely saw her without her Duck apparel on! She enjoyed the beach, golfing, walking, hiking and gardening.
Survivors include her parents, Paul & Elsie Hellwege, brothers Larry (Kim), Lynn (Tami), nieces Kailyn, Kelsie & Madison, nephew Riley all of Eugene, OR, and numerous aunts, uncles & dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter Street, Eugene, OR 97403, on Monday, August 12th 2019 at 1:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 22 to July 28, 2019