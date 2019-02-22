|
|
Laurie Mae (Davidson) Sigler
July 7, 1923 -
February 17, 2019
Laurie left on Sunday, the 17th of February to embrace her Heavenly Father, and join her eternal family. How to describe a most gracious and beautifully lived life is impossible in a few words. Laurie was a devoted wife, mother, grand and great-grand mother to a family that cherished her. She lived her life with grace and kindness. An avid pet lover, she contributed what she could to the ASPCA.
She wed Robert Henry Sigler, who preceded her in death, in December of 1942. Though her education only took her to the seventh grade, she had a very successful working career. She worked for Sears (and in the early days Sears & Roebuck) and was a pioneer in breaking the "glass ceiling". She was the first woman to be promoted to Comptroller for Sears and ended with a retirement from that company with over thirty years of service.
After retirement, she and dad became snowbirds, with the purchase of their first motorhome, and over a twenty-five-year period, traversed the United States and Canada, following the jazz circuit and seeing the country. She loved to dance. Meeting Robert basically on the dancefloor. Jitterbugging, waltzing, square dancing and clogging were what kept her tiny frame fit and on the move.
From the early 90's on she resided in the Eugene/Springfield area. Her last residence in Crescent Park Senior Living, where she was loved by neighbors and staff. She will be remembered by her daily walks around "the Park" with her little dog, Sarah.
Our rock, our confidant, our shoulder to cry on, or tell our deepest secrets to. Our beloved mother will truly be missed.
She leaves two daughters, Gloria Cramer of Springfield and Patty Nightingale of Cottage Grove; grandchildren, Joseph and Jeremy Spriggs, Bonnie Martin, Devin and Robert Parker; step grandchild Karissa Grace, and eleven great-grandchildren. No funeral is planned. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 24th at 2PM at the residence of her daughter, Gloria. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the ASPCA or to the Alya Sami Endowed Scholarship at St. Norbert College, 100 Grant Street, De Pere, WI 54115 (for the education of nurses).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 22, 2019