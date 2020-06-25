LaVaun Avis Thompson
7/25/1927 - 6/15/2020
A family Celebration of Life was held on June 19, 2020 at New Hope Ranch in Eugene, Oregon, in honor of Bonnie, who passed away June 15, 2020, as well as her son, Craig, who passed away March 17, 2020.
Bonnie was at Pete Moore Hospice House at the time of her passing with her family close by. She will be loved and missed by them always.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you may sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
