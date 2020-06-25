LaVaun Avis Thompson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaVaun's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVaun Avis Thompson
7/25/1927 - 6/15/2020
A family Celebration of Life was held on June 19, 2020 at New Hope Ranch in Eugene, Oregon, in honor of Bonnie, who passed away June 15, 2020, as well as her son, Craig, who passed away March 17, 2020.
Bonnie was at Pete Moore Hospice House at the time of her passing with her family close by. She will be loved and missed by them always.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you may sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Memorial Gardens/Lane Memorial Funeral Home
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved