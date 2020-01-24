|
Lavern A. Schmidt
September 22, 1926 - January 22, 2020
Lavern A. Schmidt passed away 1-22-20 at age 93. Born 9-22-26 in Clarksville IA on a farm to parents Alfred and Minnie Schmidt.
He worked a man's job from the age of 14. Married Patricia Bussey at Little Brown Church of Iowa. In the 1940's moved to Creswell. Built his own home. Worked days at Cascade Handle factory. Was also able to run a small farm.
Was a member of Presbyterian Church in Creswell over 50 years.
Member of South Lane Cruisers.
Family always came first, loved by all who knew him. Enjoys fishing in Odel Lake with Pat. He could fix anything!
His survivors include two brothers Emil and Larry (Joyce) Schmidt. Daughters Joan (Don) Fitzgerald, Carmen Ramsay. Grandchildren: Scott (Sherry) Fitzgerald, Connie (Steve) Marshall, Brenda (Bob) Alexander, Kelly Schmidt, Mike (Audrey) Schmidt. Seven great grandchildren. Six great-great grandchildren.
Vern is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Pat. Son Jim Scmidt.
Funeral 1-31-20 at 1pm at the Presbyterian Church. Viewing 45 min before service.
