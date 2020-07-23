1/1
LaVonne Phoebe Bierman
1929 - 2020
LaVonne Phoebe Bierman passed away on June 28, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 90. She was born on September 21, 1929 in Marshall, Minnesota to Harold and Eda Kiel. She grew up on the family farm outside of Lynd with her 2 sisters, Elaine, JoAnn and brother Wayne. She met Charles Bierman while attending Lynd School, graduating in 1947. LaVonne and Charles were married on June 5, 1948 at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Marshall. The first year of marriage they lived in Omaha, Neb. In 1949 they moved back to the Bierman family dairy farm. Lavonne and Charles had 4 children, They farmed for 15 years before moving to Eugene, Oregon where Charles had visited with parents in the early 40's. LaVonne worked at a day care center for many years and loved teaching the children. Charles and LaVonne later purchased the City Center Car Wash and managed it until they retired in 1995. She and Charles enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends along the way. Their travels took them to all 50 states. Along the way LaVonne would collect thimbles and ended up with a rather large collection. LaVonne was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church for many years until her health declined. LaVonne is survived by her sons Curtis (Cheri), Craig (Tammy), daughter LaDonna Fisher, sister Elaine Wilson of Apple Valley, Minnesota, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 2 great- great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, daughter Dianne, brother Wayne Kiel and sister JoAnn Sheets. Interment will be at Rest-Haven Memorial Park in Eugene, Oregon with a private Family Service.
In lieu of Flowers or gifts the family request considering a donation to Donate Life Northwest (donatelifenw.org)
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
