Larry Thompson of Eugene passed away from age related illness, at the age of 92.
Lawrence D. Thompson
1927 - 2019
Larry was born May 3, 1927 to Daniel and Marjorie Thompson in Victoria British Columbia. During the Depression, he began selling newspapers eventually leaving school early and going to work for the British Columbia Coastal Steamship Services as a seaman and later worked on the docks. Larry also worked for a building supply company and then joined the Saanich Police Department before immigrating to Portland Oregon where he worked for Fred Meyer company as a warehouse foreman. During his time with Fred Meyer, he was a Union Shop Steward with Teamsters Local 206, later becoming Vice President, then President of Local 206. He retired in 1989 after working 36 years for Fred Meyer.
During these years Larry enjoyed hobbies, one as a drummer/vocalist in a small dance band that played for Elks, Moose, VFW and other small clubs. His other passion was teaching children to play hockey and coaching with the Portland Amateur Hockey Association for twenty years. He was the General Manager of the Portland Jr. Bucks, the first junior B hockey team in Oregon. Larry later gave up his position to Brian Shaw, the owner of the new Portland Winter Hawks.
In June of 1946 Larry married Joan Graham, they had a son Graham in August 1947 and a daughter Catherine in December 1952. Joan passed away in August of 1992 of cancer. To get over his grief he became very involved at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church and volunteered at OMSI in Portland. While volunteering at OMSI he met Nancy Weller whose husband had also passed away of cancer in 1992. They married one year later in 1995. For several years they lived in Portland and enjoyed the winters in Palm Springs. They moved to Eugene in February 2001 and soon became members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church where he was very active in many committees of the church including Sr. Warden serving twice during his time there. He was also very active in Eugene Downtown Lions and a 35-year member of the Elks Lodge.
At Larry's request, his ashes are to be scattered in the D River near Lincoln City, where the ashes of his late wife Joan were scattered so many years ago.
In addition of his wife Nancy, Larry is survived by his son-in-law Joe, stepchildren Jenny, Daniel and his wife Ann, Mary and her husband Joe. Grandchildren Scott, Danny, Tammy and Michael H. Step-grandchildren Mike W., Matthew, Natalie, Amy and John. He also had 13 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Road, Eugene, Oregon 97401 for the St Thomas Foundation Fund.
Arrangements have been made by Andreason's Cremation and Burial Services of Springfield.
