Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hills Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematorium
4810 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 342-6853
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Fairbairn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence David Fairbairn Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence David Fairbairn Jr. Obituary


Lawrence David Fairbairn Jr.
1924 - 2019

Lawrence David Fairbairn Jr., age 95, died on June 19, 2019. For obituary details see https://www.sunsethillseugene.com/obituary/Lawrence-David-Fairbairn-Jr./McKenzie-Bridge-Oregon/1851786. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 4810 Willamette St. Eugene, OR 97405. Larry will be laid to rest on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2 PM at Eagle Point National Cemetery 2763 Riley Rd, Eagle Point, OR 97524. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now