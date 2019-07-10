|
Lawrence David Fairbairn Jr., age 95, died on June 19, 2019. For obituary details see https://www.sunsethillseugene.com/obituary/Lawrence-David-Fairbairn-Jr./McKenzie-Bridge-Oregon/1851786. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 4810 Willamette St. Eugene, OR 97405. Larry will be laid to rest on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2 PM at Eagle Point National Cemetery 2763 Riley Rd, Eagle Point, OR 97524. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Lawrence David Fairbairn Jr.
1924 - 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 10, 2019