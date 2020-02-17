|
|
Lawrence Edward Watkins
18 June 1947 - 11 February 2020
Lawrence Edwards Watkins passed away Tuesday 11 February 2020 in Battle Ground, Washington after a long battle from cancer. Larry was born on 18 June1947 in Albany, Oregon to Leonard Edward & Helen Mildred "Wright" Watkins. He had 2 siblings, Kenneth Leonard Watkins & Maxine Carol "Watkins" Richmond. All preceded him in passing. Larry grew up in Oregon and after graduation from Donald High School joined the US Army in 1968 serving for 3 years. While serving in Vietnam he earned 2 Bronze Stars with "Valor", numerous Air Medals with "Valor" and the Purple Heart. Upon release from the Army he worked for Northwest Airlines in Minnesota for several years before joining the US Coast Guard in 1974 where he earned the CG Achievement Medal, SAR Aircrewman, and numerous other awards. He retired from the Coast Guard in August 1991 attaining the rank of Chief Aviation Machinist Mate. He and his wife Cheryl Ann settled in Oakridge, Oregon where he lived until October 2019, then moving to Battle Ground, WA to be close to family.
Larry has 2 surviving sons, Lawrence E. Watkins, Jr. of Lexington, KY and Robert M. Watkins of Pennville, IN.
Chief Watkins was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His beloved wife, Cheryl Ann "Alder" Watkins preceded him in passing in 2015 and he will be buried beside her in the Roseburg Oregon National Cemetery with full military honors provided by the US Coast Guard, US Army, American Legion Patriot Guard, & VFW. Chief Larry will be missed by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews,, and friends.
Interment will be 2:00pm on 20 Feb 2020 in the Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020