Lawrence Hughes
4/29/1937 - 8/15/2020
Dr. Lawrence Virgil Hughes (Larry), son of the late Virgil and Ruth Hughes, passed away on August 15th, leaving behind his beloved wife, LaVelle, of 64 years. Larry was born in Eugene, growing up in the Willakenzie area on his parent's farm. He was proud of their hard work and the life lessons that they provided. He graduated from Eugene High School and then attended the University of Oregon (UofO) on a partial baseball scholarship. Larry worked many jobs throughout college to support his family, even spending his vacations cleaning the Erb Memorial Union and what was Deady Hall.
After graduating from the UofO, Larry, LaVelle and their first child moved to Portland where Larry attended the University of Oregon School of Dentistry. Living in low income housing, both worked to pay for dental school where Larry graduated at the top of his class. Military service was required before further specialization was allowed, so he volunteered and was stationed at Fort Ord Army Base in Monterey; little did they know the Monterey area would become a treasured destination. Always "slightly" competitive, Larry caused a few problems for himself when he chose to play softball with the dramatically more athletic enlisted personnel rather than with his fellow officers. No surprise to those that knew him! At the conclusion of his service, Larry attended Orthodontic school at the University of Southern California.
Larry had a rewarding and successful orthodontic practice in the Springfield/Eugene area for over 45 years. Believing that his patients kept him young, he relished conversations about their activities and interests, keeping copious notes in patient charts so that he was able to interact on a personal level. Larry could always recognize his "work" in a smile that he would see on the street later in life.
He was a truly generous spirit: in his efforts for others, in his time, and in his finances. His generosity was often without fanfare. A young girl rode her bike to Larry's Island Park office with a bag of coins decades ago, put them on the counter and let him know that she would like to be a patient. Larry looked at her and said, "I think we can work something out." Thirty years later that young girl became a friend of one of Larry's children and, upon realizing the relationship, she recounted the story of kindness and dignity that Larry had shown her.
Larry was very civic minded, proudly serving on countless committees in the Springfield/Eugene area through the years. He often said that writing a check was easier than serving on a committee, but he did both. Of note, he was President of the Lane County Dental Society, President of the Oregon State Society of Orthodontists, chaired the Marist auction, and was President of the Eugene Country Club. Larry also served on the Eugene School Board for 5 ½ years as he believed a solid education is the best equalizer for all individuals.
Larry loved living and he pursued many passions. He golfed and played tennis for over 40 years, started running in the 1970s and finished many marathons including the NYC marathon. His best time was 3:20 and change. Larry and LaVelle enjoyed many fantastic bike treks with friends both in the Pacific Northwest and abroad. A beautiful self-taught skier, he began skiing in the 1950s, taking the bus to Hoodoo, hiking in from Highway 20 and bunking there on weekends. He skied at Mt. Bachelor for over 50 years, planned an annual friends and "study group" ski trip to Alta for 40 years, skied in Canada for more than 20 years, and was able to make several trips with family to Chamonix-Mont-Blanc. Larry took up windsurfing in his 40s at Fern Ridge which led to countless days spent in the Columbia River Gorge, sailing from Broughton Beach with a group of buddies nicknamed Team Advil due to their "maturity" while sleeping in the back of his suburban. Larry enjoyed windsurfing in Hawaii, Mexico and the gorge well into his 70's.
Through all of this 'living', Larry remained married to his high school sweetheart, LaVelle. She stayed by his side through thick and thin, supporting his passions and sense of adventure. They enjoyed a beautiful life complete with extraordinary memories of many parties, Duck games and travel together. A tremendous father, Larry raised four children, Russell (Joanne), Tristan (Steve), Korin (Wayne), and Melissa (Mike). Larry loved being part of his grandchildren's lives; (Kelsie, Trenton, Hayden, Taylor, Danika, Celeste, Cameron, Calvin, Kate, and Henry). He enjoyed attending their events, taking Geology classes (they all attended or are attending UofO!) and sharing everything Duck related with them. There was always a squabble over football tickets! Larry is also survived by five great grandchildren and his sister Jackie Jones of Central Point.
Another passion of Larry's was music. He was quite keen to make note of lyrics. Here are a few of his favorites that have stuck with us:
"The sweet bird of youth was sitting on my shoulder yesterday, but she's always changing partners and I always knew she'd up and fly away." – Guy Clark
"If you ever wonder why you ride the carousel, you do it for the stories you can tell." – Jimmy Buffett
"You fathers and you mothers be good to one another. Please try to raise your children right." – The Highwaymen
"Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose." – Kris Kristofferson
"And you know that I could have me a million more friends and all I'd have to lose is my point of view." – John Prine
A memorial service will not be held. If you would like to honor Larry with a donation, please consider The Pete Moore Hospice House or Volunteers in Medicine.
