Lawrence Nicholson
January 22nd, 1939 - June 11th, 2020
Lawrence (Larry) Leroy Nicholson, age 81, left the struggles of earth peacefully in his sleep, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 11th, 2020. Larry is survived by his Wife Karen, sister Peggy, children Diana (Larry), Steve, Larry David, Randy (Rosemary), Mark (Sue), Wanda, plus 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was a long time log truck driver including driving for Lewis Rucker, his own truck, and finishing his career with Scott Carpenter Trucking. Larry was an avid hunter and camper most of his life, and having struggled with Parkinson's Disease for several decades, can now run freely among his beloved Elk and Deer. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Heaven now has a very competitive Cribbage, Pinochle, Farkel, and Dirty Dice player!
Due to COVID pandemic restrictions a Memorial Service will be held at a later date so family and friends may celebrate his life (to be notified of service date send an email to larrydadgrandpapopo@gmail.com ). Lawrence, having served honorably in the Navy, will receive full military honors and will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Northwood Christian Church Building Fund: https://northwoodchristian.org/boldfaith/
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.