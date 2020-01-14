|
|
Lawrence Olson
12/21/1936 - 01/03/2020
Born December 21st 1936 in Vancouver, Washington to Laurell and Lawrence Olson. Passed away on January 3rd, 2020 at Pete Moore hospice house in Eugene OR.
Larry grew up in the Willamette Valley and graduated from high school in 1954 from Cottage grove High. After high school "Bert" as he was known by family, attended both the University of Oregon and Portland State College. He continued on to spend two years in the Army as a surveyor and was honorably discharged. Larry then returned to Eugene to work first for Western Engineering and subsequently was hired by Lane County where he eventually became the County Surveyor. After a decade with the county, Larry went into business for himself and continued until a month from his passing.
Larry was quite proud of the 40 years he spent on the board of directors with Serenity Lane, where he went through treatment in 1979. He also cherished his 40 years as a volunteer in the track and field program at the U of O.
Larry is preceded in death by both of his parents, step father, Gust Lilljegren, and daughter, Karin (Olson) Hubbard. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn, son Eric, sisters Sonja, Astrid and Linnea, son-in-law Eric, 8 grand kids and 4 great grand kids.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, January 18th at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Eugene. The internment will immediately follow at Lane Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020