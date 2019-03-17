Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Snortland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Snortland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Snortland Obituary


Lawrence Snortland
August 21, 1940 -
March 1, 2019

Larry Snortland died peacefully following an eleven-month battle with lung cancer. He was thankful for the support of friends, family and Providence Medical staff and hospice care providers.

Larry was born in Cleveland Ohio, raised in Seattle Washington and Eugene Oregon. Larry graduated from SEHS in 1959. Following high school Larry joined the USAF where he worked overseas and in Washington DC as an intelligence analyst for the NSA. Following his military career he graduated from the U/O in geography. He worked for some time in the restaurant and bar industry before moving to Canby Oregon where he lived for the past 40 years working in the Propane industry.

Larry will be remembered for his interest in history and politics as well as his dedication and generosity to family and friends.

He is survived by son Ross Dunlap, wife Janice and their children Colton, Grae and Tara of Gresham Oregon and sister Marsha and her sons David Miller, wife Jane, children Madeline, Jake and Elise of Orlando Florida and Adam Miller, wife Ginger and daughter Riley of Medford Oregon and brother Dale, his wife Theresa and daughter Lillian of Eugene Oregon.

A celebration of life will be planned for friends and family this summer.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.