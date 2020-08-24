Lea Rae McKerrow
August 22, 1936 - August 14, 2020
Lea Rae McKerrow died peacefully with family at home in Eugene on August 14th of pancreatic cancer at the age of 83. She was born August 22, 1936 to Tony and Gladys Stegmiller of Walla Walla, Washington. She attended Northwest Christian College (now Bushnell University) in Eugene, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Christian Education. She earned the title of Queen Friendly during those college years. She met the love of her life at NCC, Glenn McKerrow, who became a minister. She and Glenn celebrated 62 years of marriage in June of this year.
After college, Lea enjoyed partnering with Glenn in ministry at Medford, Oregon and Des Moines, Iowa. While serving churches in Deer Lodge and Helena, Montana, she supported early education by opening Montessori-style preschools. Serving a church in Colorado Springs was a special time since her only sibling, Linda and family lived there. While in Denver, she acquired a degree in Drug and Alcohol counseling and worked to support those with that need in her community. In later years she worked at a Hallmark store in Great Falls, with her extended family benefiting from her generosity of sharing gifts from the store.
Lea is remembered as an encourager to all. She was a loving mother and confidant to son Mike and daughter Susan. She adored her extended family and worked tirelessly to bring them together through many celebrations and family reunions. She made countless friends over her lifetime. Once you were Lea's friend you were a friend for life. She was exceptionally loyal and interested in the lives and well-being of others. She loved to plan and to organize, advising & helping many relatives and friends through their life journeys. Lea helped countless individuals with organizing their homes and personal matters. Throughout her life, numerous individuals lived with Glenn and Lea during transitional times when they needed stability. In Great Falls they were foster parents to Addie and they loved that relationship.
Lea had many hobbies over the years. She wrote and directed youth plays. Lea either directed or was chief cook for many youth camps in Montana. She taught youth groups how to bake and deliver cinnamon rolls and make wreaths for Christmas as fundraisers. She also enjoyed growing and arranging flowers, planning special events and scrapbooking. Amazingly, she also loved to iron. She loved learning new things and her hospitality is legendary.
She was a lifelong member of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ and served in many capacities with Glenn. Most recently she worked to help feed the unhoused with the First Christian Church team here in Eugene.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Susan Fuentez, her brother-in-laws, Loren and Gordon McKerrow, sister-in-law Kathleen McKerrow Ferguson, and nephews Brett and Marc McKerrow.
Lea is survived by her husband, Glenn, her sister Linda (Jim Maxwell) and her son Mike (Julie). She also is survived by her sisters-in-law Carol McKerrow (Don Herriott) and Kathy McKerrow. She has 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The list of friends she leaves behind is countless.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Contributions in memory of Lea may be made to individuals or organizations which need encouragement and support.
