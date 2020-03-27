|
Lee Allen Conner
February 23, 1954 - October 2, 2019
"Contented" "Cheerful"
Lee Allen Conner passed at home on October 2, 2019 of congestive heart failure. His last shift, smooth and peaceful. Born in Eugene, OR on February 23, 1954, the youngest of four children to Jack and Verna Conner. He attended schools in Eugene: Adams Elementary, Jefferson JH, Churchill HS, Lane Community, and Commercial Driver Training Inc (Ptld). Lee married his love and best friend Mary Lowe on December 27, 1980 in Eugene.
Fascinated with wheels and mechanical things from an early age, Lee achieved his dream of driving truck professionally. He took pride in maneuvering the big rigs and serving the customer. For over 35 years he met road and weather challenges, also relishing the beauty of the NW and western Canada. Employers included Eugene Planing Mill, Wildish Sand & Gravel, Disdero Lumber (Ptld), Milwaukie Bowl (Ptld), Jet Delivery (Ptld), Dutch Girl Ice Cream, and Weatherly's Wholesale Building Products.
He loved many kinds of music and could provide its history and trivia. An avid car racing fan, Lee enjoyed many sports. He displayed his own artistry and attention to detail in swinging the golf club, delivering a bowling ball, also positioning a semi into just the right spot--and safely.
His faith was practical and real, generated from knowing God's goodness and love for him. This Constant produced a quiet strength and peace through the challenges of his life. Often described as "one of the good guys", wise, gentle, and kind. He loved family, had a quick sense of humor and a soft spot for Boston Terriers.
Lee is survived by his wife Mary, sisters Juanita and Wanda, brother Dale (wife Christy), extended family, and many dear friends. We'll be together again.
Special thanks to Dr. Richard Randle. Thanks to our Village People. Donations may be made to Peacehealth Sacred Heart Hospice and KRVM 91.9 FM Eugene.
Celebration of Life Service is SCHEDULED for 2:00 Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the Pub/Restaurant at Laurelwood Golf Course, 2700 Columbia St. in Eugene. (Watch for confirmation.) Please come with memories and stories to share.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020