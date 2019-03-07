|
Lee Bernard Schroder
March 26, 1950 - February 27, 2019
We honor the passing of beloved wife, mother, and friend Lee Bernard Schroder on 27 Feb, 2019 at her Springfield home. Her wit, perseverance, grit, humor, and lovingness set world records.
Born 26 Mar, 1950 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to S.R. Bernard and Donna McKoon, Lee grew up in Chicago, Illinois and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where she met and married Geary Lockard, and had sons Alex and Nick. Later in life, in Eugene, she married Phil Schroder and had three more sons: Phillip, Ryan, and Kevin. After her boys were grown, Lee met and married her soulmate, business partner, and partner in mischief Michael McKevitt, beloved father figure to all five men. The sons and their awesome wives Tammi, Sandra, Stephanie, and Robin gave Lee grandchildren Gavin, Colby, Branson, Maya, and Bryson.
Lee is survived by sister Susan Ziegler of Post Falls, Idaho, and brother Rob Bernard of Hillsboro.
Lee was a fantastic wife and great partner to Michael, and will be missed greatly. We honor her by mentoring and 'paying it forward' to others in need of help, and always finding humor in every situation.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 7, 2019