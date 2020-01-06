|
|
Lee Ira McCann
04/04/1952 - 12/21/2019
Lee Ira McCann passed away December 21, 2019. He was born April 4, 1952 in Hamilton Montana to Burdell McCann and Eunice Lundberg. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa McCann, his step-children Jennifer Stewart, James Kavanagh and Lauren Graham. His grandchildren Andre Webster, Tomas and Abigail Stewart, his sister's Josie Goerger, Linda Kateley and Shirley Tessen and a brother Gary McCann.
Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a greatly respected loved man who was completely selfless. He was retired but worked among the neighborhood helping neighbors with lawn mowing, gardening and small home repairs.
He enjoyed playing guitar and all types of music. Later in this life he learned to play the steel guitar. He shared his music with his family and loved playing guitar and singing with his granddaughter, Abigail. He was an avid fisherman and fed his neighbors with his catch. He loved fishing with friends, making his own lures and teaching his art of fishing. He also enjoyed telling a few fishing stories. One was published in the Register Guard about a fisherman catching a 95lb catfish in Dexter Lake on the suggestions by a sheet rock installer, Lee. He enjoyed painting ceramics, especially the eagle (As to many he was "Eagleman"} He would gift his creations to veteran and community organizations. Even though he was not a veteran, he had great respect for them. Lee loved music
He was the beacon of light in everyone's lives. He was always available just to talk to you. Always listened and his heart drove all his decisions and all he ever wanted was to make others happy. It is who he was at his core. He will be greatly missed.
The celebration of life will take place at 1415 S. Bertelsen Road, Churchill Meadows in the clubhouse on Saturday, January 18th at 2 pm. Please join us, wear a little blue and share a memory.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020