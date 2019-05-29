|
Lee Merwood Kragenbring, 86, of Junction City, died peacefully at his home in Junction City on May 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Lee was born on August 22, 1932 in Harrison Township, Minnesota to Aubner and Gertrude (Wheeler) Kragenbring. After graduating from Litchfield High School in 1951, he joined the US Marines. His three years of service included time in Korea. After serving in the military he attended St. Cloud State University where he studied engineering and played halfback on the football team.
Lee M. Kragenbring
1932 - 2019
On November 24th, 1966 he married Alice Byers Francois. They moved to Junction City in 1974. Lee worked for the American Can Co. (Georgia-Pacific) in Halsey, Oregon as a purchasing agent. He retired from the company in 1996 after 27 years.
Lee was a long-time fan of northwest sports teams, especially the Ducks, Blazers and Mariners. He enjoyed wood working in his shop, fishing, and travelling throughout the northwest.
He adored Alice and took care of her in her final years. Lee is remembered for his kindness, generosity, easy-going demeanor, and for all the ways he cared for his family.
Lee is survived by his three sisters; Bonnie Fenner of Fort Collins, CO., Geri Keavy of St. Christensen, MN and Kathy Christensen of Litchfield, MN; six grandchildren: Dino Francois of Eugene, Darin Francois of Medford, Damon Francois of Junction City, Darbi Franssen of Eugene, Danielle Dover of Tigard, Nichole Francois Bergstrom of Junction City; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Alice Kragenbring, his step-sons Mike and Gary Francois; his parents and three brothers. A memorial service will be held at Lane Memorial Gardens on June 1st at 10am.
