Leela Raey Eckstine
10/17/2019 - 11/28/2019
Leela Raey Hoogstad, 1 month 1 week 4 days old, passed away in Springfield on November 28, 2019. Leela was born on October 17, 2019 to Rachel Eckstine and Jan (JR) Hoogstad in Springfield. "Dear sweet baby girl, please know that our greatest blessing was having you"
Leela was her Mom and Dad's little wiggle worm and her favorite place was in her parents arms. It is a great loss that our beautiful princess was called home to soon.
Leela is now being watched over in heaven by her Uncle Timothy Eckstine, her Great Grandparents Ken and Norma Hoehn, Jan and Vera Hoogstad and Richard Plowman.
Layla will always be loved and remembered by her parents Rachel and Jan, her Great Grandparents Jim and Lucy Eckstine and Great Grammy Alice Plowman, her Grandparents Paul and Denise Eckstine and Jan and Kerry Hoogstad, her Uncles and Aunts Jeremie (Jakelen) Eckstine, Matthew (María) Eckstine, Sarah (Evan) Pope, Thomas Eckstine, Amber (Jyreme) Hewitt, Mary (Darrion) Wells, Blake Hoogstad, Jade Hoogstad and numerous cousins.
A celebration for Leela will be held in the spring of 2020. A memorial fund for the family has been set up with Northwest Community Credit Union, Cottage Grove, Oregon. For more information please contact Denise Eckstine or Sara Pope.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019