Leila Fawn Olson
11/18/1999 - 10/14/2019
Leila Fawn Olson, aged 19, left us suddenly on Monday October 14, 2019 at her home in Springfield, Oregon. Leila was welcomed into this world on November 18, 1999 in Templeton, California to parents Jeremy and Fawn. She and her family relocated to Oregon when she was just three and she spent her childhood growing up in Lane County. She graduated with honors from Thurston High in 2018. She volunteered at PeaceHealth, Greenhill Humane Society and Lane Blood Bank. It was there that she decided she wanted to be a phlebotomist and attended Lane Community College, where she received her certificate in 2019.
Missing her, remembering her always are her mother Fawn McClung, father Jeremy Olson, stepmother Amy Olson, stepfather Jeff Choate, brothers Lucas and Michael, sister Mikayla, grandmothers Cheryl, Kathy, Donna, Janet and Mary; grandfathers Joe, Jim, Randall,Tim, Ed and Art; boyfriend Kobe Sullivan; and countless extended family members and friends.
Leila was creative, compassionate, kind, gentle, loving, free-spirited, and extraordinarily beautiful. Her love of animals, especially her cats, was well known. Although her time with us ended too soon, her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. "This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you."
A celebration of remembrance was held on Saturday, October 19 at 12:00 noon. She will sleep in peace in the Angels and Roses Garden at Springfield Memorial Park.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019