Leland R. Halberg
1930 - 2020
Leland R. Halberg
06/22/1930 - 11/22/2020

Leland was the fifth of six children born to Reuben and Sophie Halberg. His childhood was marked by the Great Depression and led him to a frugal and humble life. He married Margaret Willey, the love of his life, on August 10, 1951 and they celebrated their 62nd anniversary before Margaret passed in 2012.
Leland was a modest man of immense talent who taught himself to master construction, build furniture, create tiffany lamps, carve, and build immaculate model ships. He was happiest when he was in his shop. He was a mathematician extraordinaire (30 years of teaching), who wrote a calculus text book that was used internationally.
He lived his life quietly and deliberately with great integrity and fortitude and taught his children (Steve Halberg and wife Jeanie, Emmy Baker and husband Bill, Wendy Oliver, and Luci Herr and husband Rudy) to work hard and make the most of what God granted them.
Leland loved his babies and was blessed with 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren, with two on the way.
We will miss him dearly, but are so thankful that he will celebrate Christmas in Heaven, singing alongside the Herald Angels in his beautiful tenor voice. We love you Dad…thank you for your exemplary life.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pete Moore Hospice House in memory of Leland Halbert @ cascadehealth.org.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
