Lenny Mellin
9/11/1963 - 6/2/2020
Leonard Delbert Mellin was born September 11, 1963 in Seward, Alaska to Dorothy and Leonard Mellin. He passed away on June 2, 2020. Lenny graduated from Junction City High School and received an Associate's Degree at Lane Community College in their culinary program. He was a Sales Manager with RV Corral and Guarantee RV.
Lenny was a lifelong golfer and any free time was used to golf with friends or at the club always improving his game. He enjoyed bowling, cooking for others, and was an avid sports fan, especially Duck Football, where he attended home games regularly with friends. Lenny was a big man with a big heart who volunteered and donated to local charities annually. He was well loved in his community for his generosity.
He is survived by his sister Paula Reininger, brother Rodney Mellin, former wife Teresa Thoreson, stepsons Brandon Calaven, Cameron Thoreson, Jason Thoreson, nephew Scott Kramer, and nieces Cassey Mellin and Rachel McCann.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Junction City Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 24th at 4 PM with a reception following at Shadow Hills Country Club at 5 PM.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.