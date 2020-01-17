Home

Lenord Dorr


1941 - 2020
9/25/1941 - 1/8/2020
Lenord L. Dorr was born 9/25/1941 and passed away 1/8/2020. He was survived by his wife Carolyn Dorr, four sons Lenord II, Joshua, John, and Andrew-James, three stepsons Doug, Kevin, Mark, brother Dennis, sisters Sandy Dean and Penny. He had multiple nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde Dorr and June Dorr, and son Daniel.
He worked as a welder, painter, and assistant pastor. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He served in the United States Marine Corp for eight years.
A memorial service will be held at Alvadore Christian Church on February 8, 2020 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Alvadore Christian Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 17 to Jan. 26, 2020
