Lenvil Housworth
June 23, 1922 - October 10, 2020
Born in Colegate, Oklahoma June 23, 1922 and the eldest son of an Oklahoman farmer, Lenvil Edward Housworth quit school after the sixth grade when his father needed him to work the fields. When WWII broke out, he enlisted in the Army Air Forces, receiving his radio and gunnery training before being awarded his wings.
Assigned to the Eighth Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress "Skinny", part of the 94th Bomb Group, he flew thirty-three missions—three more than the requisite thirty—on Nazi military and industrial targets in support of American ground forces.
The extra missions were not ordered, but volunteered. One of the team members had become ill and was forced to remain behind while his flight crew finished their tour of duty. When Lenvil and his buddies learned the sick crew member would have to fly with a new group to complete his tour, the flight crew offered to fly three additional missions for him. Each of the members of the group received a special commendation for their willingness to put their lives in danger three more times.
President Roosevelt cited this group for the historic bombing of the Muhlembau aircraft assembly plant at Brunswick, Germany as well as participating in the Third Air Division England to Africa shuttle bombing of Messerschmitt aircraft assembly plants at Regensburg. Housworth was awarded the Air Medal and two Oak Leaf Clusters.
When he returned home Lenvil married Berta Mae Oglesby, the girl he'd left behind. They moved to Oregon and were together for sixty-three years before she passed away in 2009.
