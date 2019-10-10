|
|
Leo Michael Cary
04/23/1942 - 10/07/2019
On Monday, October 7, 2019, Mike Cary, loving Husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend died at the age of 77. Mike was born on April 23, 1942, in Coquille, Oregon, to Leo and Virginia Cary. He graduated from the University of Portland in 1964 and joined the Air Force where he served as a finance officer for ten years and then in the reserves for 14 years. He moved to Eugene Oregon in 1974, where he worked as a controller, CFO and consultant for over 30 years. On August 24, 1968, he married Doris Thiel, and together they raised two sons, Justin and Sean, and daughter Shannon.
Mike loved spending time with his family and friends, hosting parties, especially ST. Patrick's day parties, and driving relatives around Oregon or the country so they could see the sights. He treasured all the time he got to spend with his four grandchildren, watching them grow and celebrating their many accomplishments at school and in sports. He served his church, community and country all his life, giving generously of his time, wisdom and resources. He was known and loved for his Irish spirit, generosity and for the help and encouragement he gave to so many.
Mike was proceeded in death by his parents, Leo and Virginia, Doris, his wife of 46 years, and his brother Stephen. He is survived by siblings Patrick, Kathleen, Nora, Tim and Eileen, his children Justin (Melissa) Cary, Shannon Cary and Sean (Melissa) Cary, his grandchildren Maegan, Brody, Logan and Ryan and his wife Regina.
A viewing and rosary will be held on Tuesday October 15 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Andreason's at 320 6th Street in Springfield. The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday October 16, at 12:15 p.m. at ST. Mary's Catholic Church in Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019