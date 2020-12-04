Leo Miles Steele
Leo was born to Harry & Virginia Steele on June 25, 1945 in Medford, OR. His childhood was full of growth and adventure in the Tokatee Falls area. He and his brother David would spend their days fishing, hunting, hiking and waterskiing at Diamond Lake. At Glide High School (59-63), he started his path of service and excellence by taking part in everything from sports to student government and a variety of extra curricular programs. To this day his 100 yard dash track record still stands. His meritus behavior lead him to enter college at SOC and later OTI to become a radiology technician. He enjoyed a fun and fulfilling college experience during which time he met his future wife Stephanie in Roseburg during her summer employment as a car hop at A & W Drive-In. There's a great story there….
The Vietnam war was stirring all around and Leo's higher duty of service took over. In 1967 he left the safety of college and enlisted in the US Army as a Combat Medic. Leo said, "I was tired of seeing my fellow countrymen coming home in body bags, so I decided to do something about it." His amazing sense of valor and bravery led to a tour of Vietnam that was both tragic and glorious. Leo trained at Fort Lewis and Fort Sam Houston and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry, 196th Infantry Brigade B Company. Specialist Five Steele's leadership in Gelling's 196th light infantry reconnaissance unit left him with an endless saga of unbelievable stories that only those who served know are all to real. Leo served in combat for nine months during the Tet Offensive. During his service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sharp Shooter M-14, Vietnam Service Medal & the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was an amazing and efficient soldier in the field and used his medical training to save many lives. He was very proud that he didn't lose any men from his "Dirty Dime" recon group. During his last fight on January 9, 1968 in the Que Son Valley during a search and clear operation, he lead his men, saved lives and received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star with the Valor device, bullets in his body and shrapnel in his head. Leo said he didn't have a body part that wasn't damaged during his service to his country.
After Vietnam, he married finance' Stephanie Jellison in 1968 and they moved to Germany where he finished his enlistment. They returned to Oregon where he continued his life of service by becoming a Par-Medic EMT ambulance driver in the Eugene area. Leo later changed careers and served his community for many years by being a relocations specialist. Leo loved driving and moving furniture for Sherman Bros. Mayflower. As a friendly and competent ambassador of Eugene, he welcomed many people to our community with friendly and fantastic service during others time of unease and change. Leo ended his career with USF Reddaway as a Teamsters driver. After retiring, Leo continued to serve his community by volunteering with the Emerald Empire Kiwanis Club where he took part in many programs from litter clean up to the Strawberry fundraiser.
Leo was a fantastic husband and father, but was the ultimate Papa to his granddaughters. He taught his grandgirls the important skills of bunny loop shoe tying, magic card tricks, chess, treasure maps and board games. He gave Barbie Jeep driving lessons followed by driving lessons on 3 wheelers. He was a model for dress up and make up practice. Always willing to take a hike until his grand daughter said it was time to go home. From camping adventures across the state to Disneyland, international trips or local festivals, Leo was always spending any time he could with his children and grandchildren. He taught the value of faith through Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy. Leo exhibited temperance and patience to his granddaughters and they all say that their bar for a man is very high due to the virtues of Papa.
He passed away November 5th at home in a room full of family and dogs due to kidney failure. In the late Spring, a private service with military honors will be held in Roseburg and he will be relocated to his favorite places. He will be deeply missed by Stephanie, Cynthia & Derek Bevans, Jason & Tamra Steele, his bother David and his four favorite people… granddaughters Maggie & Ellie Bevans and Gabby & Remy Steele.
From his grandgirls:
My Papa was the greatest man a girl could have in her life. He was a hero to many including myself, and I'll love him forever. - Ellie
From driving 30 minutes to get a milkshake to telling bedtime stories that start with "Once upon a time, way up in the boonies…" Thank you for being the best friend a girl could ever ask for. - Gabby
I am going to miss my Papa every day, but I know he's doing okay. He's sitting in a camping chair, sipping on a Pepsi and smiling down at me. He can be everywhere at once now and I feel good knowing that. I love you Papa. - Maggie
