Leo Nencini
1921 - 2020
09/08/1921 - 06/30/2020
Leo Nencini, a longtime resident of Florence, Oregon passed away June 30, 2020 at the age of 98.
Born September 8, 1921 in Gate, Washington to Italian emigrants, Emilio and Bruna Nencini, preceded in death by his brother, Robert. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1940.
After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941 he joined the US Army but before he left for basic training, he married his high school sweetheart, Juanita Mackan. During his Enlistment he fought three major battles in the Eastern Theater of Operations including the Battle of the Bulge and for that he received the combat infantry Badge & Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and looking for a job, he moved his wife & daughter Donna to Westfir, Oregon to work in the logging industry where he hauled logs for Hines Lumber Company until the mill was sold, then drove truck for Pope & Talbot, residing in Oakridge where Donna attended and graduated school in 1960.
Leo & Juanita began a project in 1963 of building a cabin on lakefront property north of Florence on Sutton Lake where he learned to waterski. After retiring in 1983, he and his wife became permanent residents of Florence, spending summer recreating on the lake, beachcombing, and winters in their motorhome in Arizona, traveling the western United States visiting family and friends including 2 trips to Alaska just for fun.
Juanita passed away in 2014. During the last 4yrs. Leo resided at Spruce Point Assisted Living in Florence. He is survived by his daughter Donna Pedersen (Fred) Redding, CA; Grandson Todd Pedersen (Sherri) Redding, CA; Granddaughter Renee Stilley (Mark) Mt. Shasta, CA; 1 Great-Grandson, 3 Great- Granddaughters; 2 Great-Great-Grandsons, and 1 Great-Great-Granddaughter.
Services will be held at 12:30 pm, October 23, 2020 at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in honor of Leo to NCVC, PO Box 76, Igo, CA 96047
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
12:30 PM
Northern California Veterans Cemetery
