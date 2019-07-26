Home

Lutheran Church United-Elca
2230 Washington St
Eugene, OR 97405
Leona Moe Obituary
Leona Moe
July 29, 1930 - January 9, 2019
Leona Moe went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Leona is survived by her brother Don, son Dennis, daughters Priscilla, Cindy and Kim. Ten grand children and nineteen great grand children. Preceded in death by her loving husband Lowell Moe, Grandson Jacob and son-in-law Mark.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 9th at 2pm at United Lutheran Church 2230 Washington St. with Reception to follow.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 26 to Aug. 4, 2019
