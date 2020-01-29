Home

Leona Roberts


1933 - 2020
Leona Roberts Obituary
Leona Roberts
July 30, 1933 - January 24, 2020
Leona M Roberts, 86, passed away in Klamath Falls, OR, with her family by her side. She was born July 30, 1933 to Burt and Violet Stearns in Spokane, WA. She married Melvin J Roberts on July 6, 1951. Together they raised a family of three children. They lived in the Junction City area for years, until retirement where they went on the road and traveled the United States for more than 20 years. Melvin proceeded her in death in 2012.
She is survived by her 3 children; Doug Roberts of Salem, OR, Jeanne (Wyman) Woodrum of Klamath Falls, OR and David (Butch) Roberts of Arlington, TX. 2 grandchildren; Rochelle (Jason) Baker and Dylan (Kim) Woodrum; Four great grandchildren; Clayton Baker, McKenna Tenney, Connor Baker, Rogue Woodrum, all of Klamath Falls, OR. Brother-in-law, John (Thelma) Roberts, and Sister-in-law JoAnn Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday February 2, 2020 at Rest Lawn Memorial Park in Junction City, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
