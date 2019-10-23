|
|
Leonard Clearwater
03/31/1920 - 10/11/2019
Leonard was born on March 31, 1920 in Astoria, Oregon to parents Alvin C. Clearwater and Bess Chetwood Clearwater. He, his parents and older sister Lucille (Humphreys) lived in logging camps until finally settling on the family farm on Clearwater Lane, off Jasper Road, in Springfield, Oregon.
He graduated from Springfield High School and served in the Army in WWII. After a variety of jobs, he worked for many years for Lumber Products in Eugene.
He was involved in a variety of civic and community organizations including Springfield City Council, Springfield Senior Forum, Cascade Chorus, and the Oregon Club.
Leonard was married to Mary Ann Alnutt, Margaret (Maggi) Monson with whom he had two daughters, Cindi Moon of Springfield and Pamela Clearwater (deceased). He was then married to Darleen Vanicek, with whom he had a daughter Christine Colter (Dewane) of Olympia, Washington and a son Barry Clearwater (Karen) of Congress, Arizona. He was blessed with sharing the last 9 years of his life with his companion Margaret Huston, who preceded him in death by two weeks. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
There will be no service for Leonard. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Springfield Education Foundation, PO Box 663, Springfield, OR 97477, The Eugene Mission or a .
The family would like to thank Ashley Chance for the kindness and help she gave Leonard his last couple of years.
When you hear a song that moves you, have a thought of Leonard.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019