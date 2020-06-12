Leonard Clinton Fagen
11/5/1933 - 5/28/2020
Leonard Clinton Fagen died May 28, 2020, in Silverton, Oregon of natural causes. Leonard was born November 5, 1933, in Baudette, Minnesota to Floyd and Marie (Johnson) Fagen. The family moved from Baudette to Springfield, Oregon. Leonard was a lifelong logger. Leonard is survived by a son Randall Blighton of Silverton, Oregon, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. His son Roy Blighton preceded him in death. Family services will be held at a later date. Unger Funeral Chapel of Silverton, Oregon assisted the family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.