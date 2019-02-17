|
|
September 10, 1946 -
January 12, 2019
Leonard J. Blissenbach, Elmira, OR, lost his courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy on January 12, 2019. His wife, Maria McConnell, was at his side when he passed during the early morning hours at Sacred Heart PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital.
Leonard was born at Fort Totten Army Hospital in New York City on September 10, 1946. His father, Lieutenant Corporal, Leonard J. Blissenbach, Sr. was a graduate of Westpoint, served in WWII, and additional military theaters ending his career in the Vietnam era. He and his wife spoke several languages fluently, including Arabic. His mother, Valeska Hanah Blissenbach, also served in the U.S. Army as a nurse and after her retirement from the military, she was an operating room RN. Growing up, he and his family lived in many different countries and States in the USA.
Leonard attended Marin Catholic High School in San Rafael, CA, graduating in 1964. After graduation, Leonard joined the Army and was stationed in West Germany and South Korea on the DMZ. During his military service he was assigned to a group of Army Specialists who worked on a secret program at the time called the "Davy Crockett Project" which involved the development of a recoilless gun that carried a nuclear warhead. He served in the Army as a CWO, from 1968 to 1970, and was honorably discharged. He also served in the United States Coast Guard Reserve from 1970 to 1978 where he achieved awards for Expert Marksmanship and Advanced Courses in Boating Safety.
After he was discharged from the Army, he attended UC San Bernardino, CA and majored in physics. He then went to California State University, Humboldt and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Wildlife Management. When he decided to become a Fish and Game Warden, he completed his POST Certificate from the College of the Redwoods and attended a specialized school in Self Defense and Arrest Techniques for Instructors, sponsored by the FBI at the California Maritime Academy in Vallejo, CA. Leonard also earned many Dept. of Justice Certificates of Special Training and merit awards including letters of commendation from former Governors of CA, Deukmejian and Gray Davis. He began his career as a Fish and Game Warden with the State of CA in 1976 in Santa Cruz, CA. Also during his time in Santa Cruz, he taught classes in Wildlife Protection & Enforcement at Cabrillo College in Aptos, CA.
Leonard married Anita Alexander in 1970 in San Bernardino, CA and they had two daughters. To help support the family while he was attending Humboldt University, he ran his own fishing boat out of Trinidad, CA and worked for Pacific Lumber as a greenchain operator night shift.
The family eventually moved to Oroville, CA in 1978 where Leonard started his career as a Fish & Game Warden for Butte County, CA, and remained until his retirement in 2002.
Even though Leonard had a strong military background and worked in law enforcement, he definitely marched to his own drummer. His supervisor and co-workers all agree that he did everything he could to be un-cop like. He chose to grow his thick blonde hair shoulder length, painted his patrol vehicle with a mop covered in mud colored poster paint so it wouldn't be so easily identified and ran up against the structured rules of the department many times. His supervisor explained that Leonard was so highly respected by his co-workers, was tough to the core and absolutely fearless and was an instructor in defense tactics, that he didn't care if he wore his hair in a Mohawk and dyed it pink, he was one of their best and was honored to have him in his unit.
Leonard liked to work alone, mainly at night and had made the Oroville Wildlife area public land along the Feather River his chosen area. The area had become a favorite hangout for poachers, drug dealers and other criminals and it was no longer safe for the general public to enjoy. Leonard took it upon himself to return the area to being a safe public area as it was intended. He dragged dozens of wanted felons to the Butte County Jail, usually on his own. His supervisor, Terry Hodges, wrote several published books about the Oroville Fish and Game Wardens and the valuable work they did. Many people falsely believe that Wardens do nothing other than hand out citations for not having a fishing license. The TV show series "Wild Justice" were true stories based on law enforcement procedures of the Dept. of Fish & Game. Many of the shows included Leonard's achievements in Butte County, CA.
So many of Leonard's friends and co-workers have shared their fond memories of working with him that it would take many pages to cover all of their great stories. Following are just a few examples: When word was out that duck hunters were illegally shooting birds during their annual migration over the Pacific fly-way near Butte City, Leonard conducted an all day stake out under a tractor in a rice field during the coldest day of the year to catch the poachers. Other wardens admitted that it takes a special dedication to a cause to stay the course under those conditions. Leonard was known as "Camo Michelin Man" after that assignment because he was layered in so much clothing to stay warm during his 12 hours of lying in wait with powerful binoculars to catch the violators. All of the criminals were captured and charged. Leonard also was commended for his pursuit, on foot, through San Francisco's China Town of several illegal abalone divers, all of them were caught also. Another story involved the arrest of a particularly difficult combative parolee at large who was hiding out in the back country. After Leonard arrested him after a down in the dirt fight and got him in to the jail, he was observed as covered from head to toe in mud and debris, his uniform ripped and in complete disarray. The booking officer asked Leonard what happened and he replied in his very quiet voice "he wasn't a very nice guy". No one ever heard Leonard use a profanity, not his co-workers, the people he arrested or any of his family members or friends. Profanities were just not in his vocabulary.
Leonard rode his Harley every chance he got. He loved being out on the open road and traveled across the USA twice to visit as many States as possible. He remembered sharing the road in Montana with a herd of Bison and trying to figure out who was going to go first. He loved the Rolling Stones, ZZ Top and enjoyed the Grateful Dead. In the 14 years he lived in Oregon, he always bought a 3 day pass to the Oregon County Fair for him and Maria. When his daughters were teenagers, living in Oroville and wanted to go to a punk rock concert in Sacramento or San Francisco, he would drive them and their friends to the concert and sit in the car for hours reading books, while they attended their concert. His daughters both agree that he was the best father on earth, taught them how to build and fix anything, spent many hours with them introducing them to the beauty of nature and even baking cupcakes with them for their birthdays. Even all the hours he worked, he never missed a school event that they were involved in.
But most of all Leonard was a loving, decent man of the highest integrity. His mild manners and his quiet speech was also admirable. In contrast to his powerful presence, he was a gentle man who saw through the injustices of our times and would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, he was generous almost to a fault. Leonard could bench press 200 pounds and beat the punching bag at West Lane Athletic Club in Veneta until it broke off its stand (he always repaired it). He could then sit down and write the most beautiful poetry to his wife and daughters. He also loved working on numerous projects and remodeling his home, his beloved shop with every tool ever made is sitting empty now. He loved his flowers, vegetable gardens, fruit trees and would enjoy ordering 100s of bulbs to be planted every Spring. He loved living a simple life, didn't need much to make him happy.
He and his wife Maria, who he met in Oregon, traveled the entire State of OR, camped out, hiked many trails and traveled to CA, WA and Idaho with their Ford truck and camper shell. In 2015 they enjoyed a one month trip to Italy.
Leonard was a great man, a rarity, he was taken away too soon. He had many more roads to ride on his Harley, trips with his loving wife and projects to work on, flowers and gardens to plant. He will be missed more than words can describe.
Leonard leaves behind his many friends and extended family, all who loved him and grieve his passing. His wife, Maria McConnell, Elmira, OR; daughters Bonnie Blissenbach and Sonja Blissenbach, Seattle, WA; his former wife, Anita Alexander, Arcata, CA; stepdaughters, Michelle Elrod and her husband Ron and granddaughter, Karina, Temecula CA and Gina McConnell, Las Vegas, NV; his sisters, Valeska Blissenbach, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Gayle Venturelli, Anaconda, Montana, Angela Siegel and husband Martin, Gainesville, GA and Leona Stredwick and husband Bruce, Anaconda, Montana. And his very heart broken cat, Harley. His ashes will be scattered by the family at several of his favorite places. A Celebration of Life has not yet been planned.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, #212, Charlotte, NC 28277. MSA is a rare disease and funding for a cure is greatly needed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019