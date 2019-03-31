Home

Leonard "Lennie" Staley

Leonard "Lennie" Staley
1959 - 2019

Leonard, "Lennie" Staley, of Pleasant Hill, passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born in Eugene, OR to Nancy and Perry Staley. He was 59.

He is survived by his parents, Nancy and Perry, of Pleasant Hill, and Kristen and Kimberly, of Springfield.

Lennie graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1978. His passions were music and sports. He loved University of Oregon and never missed an opportunity to cheer them on.

A celebration of life will be held April 6, at 11am at Trent Church of Christ in Dexter, OR.

www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 31, 2019
