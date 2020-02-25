|
|
Leora Louise Melton
July 6, 1940 - February 18, 2020
Leora Louise Melton, age 79, passed away peacefully in Prosser, Washington on Feb 18, 2020. Leora was born July 6, 1940 in Bingham, Utah and lived in Creswell, Oregon most of her life. She is survived by her husband, Floyd Melton and children; Skyler Olsen of North Carolina, Lori & Roderick Boss of Guam, Tracy & Teresa Olsen of Eugene, Kelly & Dave Johnson of Portland, Stephanie & Shawn Stanley of Eugene, and Jared & Yolanda Olsen of Pleasant Hill. Floyd's children; Wayne & Rhona Melton, Mark & Lisa Melton, Debra & Rob Wassom, Greg & Julie Melton, Teresa & Dave Stockdale, Kirk & Heather Melton. She has 48 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, who also brought her great joy.
Leora loved serving her missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-saints, traveling, spending time with her family and her many friends, camping, listening to music, drives with her husband, and visiting the Oregon Coast.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel & Lucile Jacobson and her daughter Valorie.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 550 N. Danebo Ave. Eugene. She will be interred at Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA.
We thank all the caring workers at The Rawlin at Riverbend, Sun Terrace Prosser, and Hospice.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020