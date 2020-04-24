|
|
Leoral Natalie Murray
Sept. 26, 1922 - April 16, 2020
At age 97 Leoral Natalie Erbe Murray passed peacefully at Robison Jewish Health Center in Portland, Oregon. Known for years as "Lee" but preferring "Natalie", Leoral was born in Bowdle, South Dakota with her family eventually settlilng on a small farm in Tenmile, Oregon. After graduating from high school she married Orin Burke Murray and moved to the Eugene and McKenzie River areas.
After raising three children Leoral worked in a variety of medical assistant roles until 1983 when at age 60, she graduated from Clackamas Community College to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), exemplifying a work ethic she imparted to her children. She was generous, compassionate, and loved helping others until she retired at age 79.
Leoral was preceeded in death by the love of her life, Orin Burke Murray, son Orin Richard Murray, parents Howard John and Clara Ethel Erbe, sisters Sue March and June Kirkpatrick, brothers Bill and Weston Erbe. She is survived by daughter Diana Murray Ness of Portland, son Darrell Paul Murray of Walnut Creek, California, son-in-law Stan Ness, daughter-in-law Leah Eskenazi, grandsons Ben Murray and Jon Hayes, granddaughter Shirene Braim, great-grandsons Connor and Kruse Limbocker, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins that brightened her life. She will be greatly missed, but will be warmly remembered in the hearts and minds of those who shared her life.
Tentatively, a private family celebration of life is planned for a later time. Those wishing to do so may make a memorial gift to Robison Jewish Health Center in Portland, or another charitable organization of choice.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020