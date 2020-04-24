Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Abbey Funeral Home
0319 SW Taylors Ferry Road
Portland, OR 97219
(503) 244-7577
Resources
More Obituaries for Leoral Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leoral Natalie Murray


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leoral Natalie Murray Obituary
Leoral Natalie Murray
Sept. 26, 1922 - April 16, 2020
At age 97 Leoral Natalie Erbe Murray passed peacefully at Robison Jewish Health Center in Portland, Oregon. Known for years as "Lee" but preferring "Natalie", Leoral was born in Bowdle, South Dakota with her family eventually settlilng on a small farm in Tenmile, Oregon. After graduating from high school she married Orin Burke Murray and moved to the Eugene and McKenzie River areas.
After raising three children Leoral worked in a variety of medical assistant roles until 1983 when at age 60, she graduated from Clackamas Community College to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), exemplifying a work ethic she imparted to her children. She was generous, compassionate, and loved helping others until she retired at age 79.
Leoral was preceeded in death by the love of her life, Orin Burke Murray, son Orin Richard Murray, parents Howard John and Clara Ethel Erbe, sisters Sue March and June Kirkpatrick, brothers Bill and Weston Erbe. She is survived by daughter Diana Murray Ness of Portland, son Darrell Paul Murray of Walnut Creek, California, son-in-law Stan Ness, daughter-in-law Leah Eskenazi, grandsons Ben Murray and Jon Hayes, granddaughter Shirene Braim, great-grandsons Connor and Kruse Limbocker, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins that brightened her life. She will be greatly missed, but will be warmly remembered in the hearts and minds of those who shared her life.
Tentatively, a private family celebration of life is planned for a later time. Those wishing to do so may make a memorial gift to Robison Jewish Health Center in Portland, or another charitable organization of choice.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leoral's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -